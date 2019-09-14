|
Kathy Ann (Hoak) Hurlbut, 70, of Plum, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Robert N. Hurlbut Jr; loving mother of Robert (Marty) Hurlbut III and Belinda Hurlbut; cherished grandmother of Robert Hurlbut IV, Steven Michael, and Brianna Hurlbut; and caring great-grandmother of Ben, Conner and Rory. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Garnet (Campbell) Hoak; and brothers, Don, Tom and Ken Hoak. Kathy enjoyed going to craft shows, doing ceramics and traveling to the beach. She also loved her cats.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL, corner of 445 Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 or arthritis.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 14, 2019