Kathy A. Douglass Shively, 40, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 20, 1980, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of David R. and Kimberly A. (Brazen) Douglass of Latrobe. Kathy was employed as an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation in Altoona. Its been said that the most beautiful things in life cant ever be touched - they need to be felt with the heart. For those who knew Kathy, she felt so strongly with her heart. She deeply loved her kids, family and her fur baby (Daisy). She was passionate about her work as an ASL interpreter and she adored her community of deaf friends. She shared her beauty so freely with others - her gift was that she loved easily (sometimes too easy) and with her whole heart. Her faith and passions ran deep. Despite the devastation of the loss to her family and friends - she leaves us with the memories of her beautiful life and were all so proud of her choice to gift a beautiful life to others through the CORE Program (https://www.core.org
). In addition to her parents, she is survived by two children, Abby Douglass (Tyler Larkin) and Connor Wodoslawsky; her brother, Craig D. Douglass (Bruce Yoch), her twin sister, Kristy L. Ridilla (Kevin), her niece, Lily Ridilla; and her two nephews, Ben and Jack Ridilla. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center at www.joslin.org
Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center at www.joslin.org
