1/1
Kathy A. Shively
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy A. Douglass Shively, 40, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 20, 1980, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of David R. and Kimberly A. (Brazen) Douglass of Latrobe. Kathy was employed as an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation in Altoona. Its been said that the most beautiful things in life cant ever be touched - they need to be felt with the heart. For those who knew Kathy, she felt so strongly with her heart. She deeply loved her kids, family and her fur baby (Daisy). She was passionate about her work as an ASL interpreter and she adored her community of deaf friends. She shared her beauty so freely with others - her gift was that she loved easily (sometimes too easy) and with her whole heart. Her faith and passions ran deep. Despite the devastation of the loss to her family and friends - she leaves us with the memories of her beautiful life and were all so proud of her choice to gift a beautiful life to others through the CORE Program (https://www.core.org). In addition to her parents, she is survived by two children, Abby Douglass (Tyler Larkin) and Connor Wodoslawsky; her brother, Craig D. Douglass (Bruce Yoch), her twin sister, Kristy L. Ridilla (Kevin), her niece, Lily Ridilla; and her two nephews, Ben and Jack Ridilla. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center at www.joslin.org. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved