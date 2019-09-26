|
|
Kathy (Pytlak) Hickey, 61, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 16, 1958, in Braddock and was a daughter of Frances (Shuster) Pytlak, of Rillton, and the late Joseph E. Pytlak. Kathy was an avid gardener and was a member of the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club, of North Huntingdon. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 39 years, Barry Hickey; three children, Justin (Ashley Morgan) Hickey, of Bloomfield, Jessica Hickey, of North Huntingdon, and Ryan (fiancee Hope Haddad) Hickey, of Aliquippa; brothers and sister Sharon (Ron) Sedlak, of Irwin, Joe (Kathy) Pytlak, of Tarrs, Dave (Jodie) Pytlak, of Rillton, Stan (Avis) Pytlak, of Rillton, and Jeff (Laurie) Pytlak, of Rillton; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Cindy Ciarolla. Kathy was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first grandchild. Also surviving is her pet dog, Diesel.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a memorial service will be held.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019