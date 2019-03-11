Home

Kay L. Householder


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kay L. Householder Obituary
Kay L. Householder, 76, of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born June 25, 1942, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late William and Helen (Hardy) Bookheimer. She had been employed by the former Montgomery Ward, Greengate Mall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, William Teck. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Samuel G. Householder Jr.; her daughter, Angela K. Householder, of Greensburg and her companion, Timothy; her son, Brian Householder, of Greensburg, and his companion, Tisha; two grandchildren, Jade and Sarah Householder; her great-grandson, Cameron Derry; a brother, William Bookheimer, of Florida; her sister, Helen Novak, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her loving cats.
Honoring Kay's request, all services will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a no-kill animal shelter of one's choice. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
