Kay V. Bevelheimer


Kay V. Bevelheimer, 78, of Delmont, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born March 2, 1941, in Lebanon, Pa., daughter of the late Earl and Ethel Shiffer Rittle. She owned and operated Kay's Potpourri, in Delmont, with her daughters alongside her for many years. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. Bevelheimer, in 2012; and a sister, Joan Rowley, in 2013. Kay is survived by two daughters, Carol Lynn Bevelheimer, of Delmont, and Joan Rene (Jeffrey) Hetter, of Wake Forest, N.C.; and two beloved grandchildren she cherished, Evan and Nathan. She is also survived by a sister, Darlene Sircely, of Garland, Texas.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County at Humane Society Road, Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601, in Kay's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 18, 2019
