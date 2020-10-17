1/1
KayAnn Grimm
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KayAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KayAnn (Robinette) Grimm, 74, of North Irwin, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home. She was born June 14, 1946, in Mt. Savage, Md., the daughter of the late Louis H. and Helena C. (Bridges) Robinette, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Grimm, and a brother, Gene Robinette. She loved her grandchildren, who loving called her Nanny, and loved fishing with her late husband. She was a member of Mt. Savage United Methodist Church, Mt. Savage, Md. She is survived by her children, Krista (Michael) Ondish, Kirtis (Pamela) Grimm, Kiliee (Duane) Wojdyla and Korey (Amanda) Grimm; her grandchildren, Kendra Ondish (Nathan), Luke Grimm (Melinda), Morgan Wojdyla, Miah Wojdyla and Noah Wojdyla, Jordan Ondish, Garrett Grimm, and Kaydianne Grimm; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; and a brother, Gary Robinette, of Grantsville, Md. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved