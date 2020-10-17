KayAnn (Robinette) Grimm, 74, of North Irwin, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home. She was born June 14, 1946, in Mt. Savage, Md., the daughter of the late Louis H. and Helena C. (Bridges) Robinette, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Grimm, and a brother, Gene Robinette. She loved her grandchildren, who loving called her Nanny, and loved fishing with her late husband. She was a member of Mt. Savage United Methodist Church, Mt. Savage, Md. She is survived by her children, Krista (Michael) Ondish, Kirtis (Pamela) Grimm, Kiliee (Duane) Wojdyla and Korey (Amanda) Grimm; her grandchildren, Kendra Ondish (Nathan), Luke Grimm (Melinda), Morgan Wojdyla, Miah Wojdyla and Noah Wojdyla, Jordan Ondish, Garrett Grimm, and Kaydianne Grimm; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; and a brother, Gary Robinette, of Grantsville, Md. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.