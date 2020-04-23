Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:45 AM
Kaye K. Barnes


1932 - 2020
Kaye K. Barnes Obituary
Kaye Karl Barnes, 87, of Elizabethtown, Pa., formerly of Arnold, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Magnolias of Lancaster Care Home. He was born May 24, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late Harlan R. and Davida Reed Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a life member of both Arnold No. 2 Volunteer Fire Company and 7th St. Sportsman's Club and enjoyed golfing, bowling and was an avid Steelers fan. He worked as a machine operator for H.J. Heinz until retiring in 1985 and had previously worked for American St. Gobain Glass. He is survived by his children, Larry Barnes, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Theresa (Mike) Oswald, of Virginia Beach, Va., and David (Kimberly) Barnes, of Elizabethtown, Pa.; grandchildren, Bradley (Hiroko Folio) Barnes, Katie (Joe Laforney) Barnes, Chad (Angel) Barnes, Brandon Oswald, Erin Barnes and Eric Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Willow, Pierson, Declan, Lucy and Clayton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Catherine Irene Hartshorn Barnes; son, Michael Barnes; sister, Dorothy; and brothers, Dale and Stewart. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road. Visitors are required to stay in their vehicles. Funeral services will be live streamed at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 25. Link is available on Mr. Barnes' obituary on the funeral home website. Burial with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Guestbook can be signed online at www.RusiewiczFH.com.
