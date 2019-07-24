Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.
557 Unity Center Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.
557 Unity Center Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Kayla M. Witas


1990 - 2019
Kayla M. Witas Obituary
Kayla Marie Witas, 28, of Trafford, died Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born Aug. 22, 1990, to Amy Frendzel and the late Ronald Witas. She was the beloved mother of Landon Michael Witas; sister of Anthony Ciccone, Ashley Dugan, David Garvis and Nicole Garvis; and is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends are being received from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in the STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., 557 Unity Center Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Burial will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 24 to Aug. 1, 2019
