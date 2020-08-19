1/1
Keirsten Ann "Kari" Shestik, 54, of Greensburg, died at home from natural causes Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born in January of 1966 to the late Sandra Tessaro Shestik and Robert Shestik, in Greensburg. Kari was a 1983 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and went on to serve in the Navy. She was deeply introspective and had a great passion for music and loved to read. Kari's easy-going attitude and infectious laugh will always be remembered and caused her to be loved by many. She had a heart filled with compassion, empathy, devotion and a love of all animals. Kari will be sorely missed for her free spirit and light she shown by her surviving brother, Marc Shestik, of Greensburg; and her sister, Lesa Snyder, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Per Kari's wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
