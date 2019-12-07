|
Keith A. "Kip" DeGlau, 58, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. A precious angel-on-Earth, Kip left the worldly embrace of his beloved wife and family to enter the arms of his Lord and Savior. Forever in love, two truly became one when he married Elaine "Lanie" Hollick 33 years ago. Their shining example, his strength and positive spirit, and her constant care, has been an inspiration to all who witnessed his extended battle with cancer. Born July 13, 1961, in Alexandria, Va., he was a son of the late H. Ronald DeGlau and Patricia (Yanarella) DeGlau. Kip was a member of Living Hope Church and was employed as a truck driver for SuperValu since 1992. Kip loved Jesus and his family. He also loved to golf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald S. DeGlau; and an infant sister, Susan Ann DeGlau. Kip is survived by two daughters, Kylee (Lindsay) Henderson, of Greensburg, and Kinzie (Chuck Ellenberger) DeGlau, of Latrobe; one son, Kip A. DeGlau, of Aiken, S.C.; one sister, Tricia (Brian) Ford, of Pittsburgh; his very special mother-in-law, Loretta Hollick, and father-in-law, Edward Hollick; his sisters-in-law, Laurie (Michael) Polochko, Renee (Ernest) McCleary, Michele (Bruce Walters) Hollick and Dee (Wayne) Weaver; his brother-in-law, Ed (Mayra) Hollick; longtime family friend, Marc Sessi; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; his wonderful and supportive church family; and his loyal dogs, Cowboy, Blueberry and Mila.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Living Hope Church in Whitney, with Pastor Doug Allen officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Private interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Westmoreland Hope in Action, c/o Living Hope Church, P.O. Box 123 Whitney, PA 15693. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019