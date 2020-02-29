Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Bigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith E. Bigler


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith E. Bigler Obituary
Keith Elton Bigler, 66, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. He was born May 8, 1953, in Greensburg, a son of the late William and Rita (Barton) Bigler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson. Keith worked in maintenance at Tooling Specialist Inc. and was a member of the Jeannette Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 844, Jeannette Polish Club, loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, and enjoyed helping others. He is survived by his two sons, Scott Bigler, of McCullough, and Matt Bigler, of Mt. Joy; and three grandchildren. In keeping with Keith's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -