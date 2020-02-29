|
Keith Elton Bigler, 66, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. He was born May 8, 1953, in Greensburg, a son of the late William and Rita (Barton) Bigler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson. Keith worked in maintenance at Tooling Specialist Inc. and was a member of the Jeannette Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 844, Jeannette Polish Club, loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, and enjoyed helping others. He is survived by his two sons, Scott Bigler, of McCullough, and Matt Bigler, of Mt. Joy; and three grandchildren. In keeping with Keith's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.