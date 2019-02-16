Keith Edward Wootton, 66, of Meridianville, Ala., formerly of Greensburg, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. He was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Norman and Catherine Hermann Wootton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Denise Ludovici and Roger Deschamps. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Renee Angel Deschamps Wootton; three children, Nicole Wootton, of Chicago, Ill., Robin Harkcom (Jason), of Greensburg, and Curt Wootton (Kaitlin), of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Jonas, Ty and Mia Harkcom; a much-anticipated granddaughter, Penny Wootton; brother, Dale Wootton (Kim), of White Oak; in-laws, Mark Deschamps (Cathy), of Plum, and Andrea Rzepniak (Walter), of North Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Keith from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Bruno Church, South Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Keith's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019