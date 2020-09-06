Keith Gaffney, 77, of London, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Keith was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He enjoyed being with them and watching them play sports. He was a diesel mechanic for Wilson Freight and Ryder for all of his life. He was preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Ada Gaffney; sister Margie; and brothers, Clarence, Wayne and Dean. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Gaffney; daughters, Kari Gaffney and Kelly (Rick) Wolfe, his buddy; grandchildren, Jordan, Kayla and Addison; brothers, Donnie (Diane) Gaffney and Bill Gaffney; sister, Gladys; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Following Keiths wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, Ohio.



