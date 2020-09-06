1/1
Keith Gaffney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Gaffney, 77, of London, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Keith was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He enjoyed being with them and watching them play sports. He was a diesel mechanic for Wilson Freight and Ryder for all of his life. He was preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Ada Gaffney; sister Margie; and brothers, Clarence, Wayne and Dean. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Gaffney; daughters, Kari Gaffney and Kelly (Rick) Wolfe, his buddy; grandchildren, Jordan, Kayla and Addison; brothers, Donnie (Diane) Gaffney and Bill Gaffney; sister, Gladys; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Following Keiths wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved