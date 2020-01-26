|
Kelly Gene Kretchek, 60, of Jeannette, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, in Beaver. Mr. Kretchek was born June 23, 1959, in Jeannette, the son of the late Eugene and Marie Zorosak Kretchek. Kelly was a graduate of Hempfield High School. Mr. Kretchek had been employed as a production manager for Otis Spunkmyer. He enjoyed woodworking and working on the computer. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 36 years, Cindy Guzik Kretchek; his brothers and sisters, Kevin Kretchek, Kerry (Kathy) Kretchek, Karen Smith and Kriss (Bob) Dillon; his mother-in-law, Janice Guzik; and his beloved dog, Katie. In addition to his parents, Kelly was preceded in death by his infant sister, Kathy Kretchek.
In honoring Kelly's wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation. Private inurnment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 26, 2020