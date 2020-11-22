Kelly M. Simon, 60, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at UPMC East in Monroeville. She was born Oct. 26, 1960, in Barnesboro, to the late John "Jack" Simon and Mary Kay (Franceschini) Simon. Recognized as an industry leader for the production and management of trade and consumer shows, Kelly managed her own successful business, Simon Event Management since 1982. In 1987, she and her father Jack started the Fire and EMS Expo which has grown to be one of the largest fire shows in Pennsylvania. She has also produced many entertainment shows in the Monroeville Convention Center and the Ramada in Greensburg. Kelly was regarded as one of the best producers in the country in the trade show industry. She was also a very talented singer and performer who loved to entertain. Kelly was an avid animal lover, leaving behind her 10 "kitty children", Toni, Blackie, Gia, Sophia, Buddy, Maria, Baby, Peanut, Bellina and Siena. Kelly will be remembered as a talented, beautiful, hardworking person who always put others first, and she will be deeply missed by her friends and family. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Mary Simon; and maternal grandparents, Reno and Clara Franceschini. She is survived by her mother, Mary Kay (Franceschini) Simon; loving partner, Daniel Whirlow; brother, Chris Simon (Lori); sister, Gina Simon; sister, Michele Answine (Michael); and nieces and nephews, Nicholas Simon (Hannah), Angela Komoroski (Eddie), Veronica and Vincent Komoroski and Jenna and Christa Answine; aunt, Sally (Simon) Thuransky (George); as well as numerous other family and friends. At Kelly's request, there will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Kelly at her funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the funeral Mass are required to wear face masks. Inurnment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kopy Kat Sanctuary, PO Box 241, Delmont, PA 15626, or Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Kelly's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.