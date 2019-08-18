Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Ken Knupp


1941 - 01
Ken Knupp Obituary
Ken Knupp, 78, of Luxor, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Ligonier, a son of the late Charles Edward and Sarah Miller Knupp. He was a veteran and served with the Marines. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a foreman for Overly Manufacturing, Greensburg. He loved to hunt and enjoyed doing taxidermy. He was a self-taught man and could do plumbing, electrical work and was an all-around handyman. He was a member of LifeSpring Christian Church and, on Aug. 2, 2018, he gave himself to the Lord and was born again through Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, John, Ed, Jim and Ray Knupp; two sisters, Anna Mae Marker and Thelma Kelly; also, his grandson, Michael Kenneth Rogachesky. Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane T. McIlnay Knupp; his daughters, Rochelle Knupp Rogachesky (Hugh Lantzy) and Kelly Spatta (John); a brother, Bill Redfoot; two sisters, Becky Knupp and Elvira Waryanka (Steve); his grandchildren, Emily McIlnay Irvin (Patrick), Danielle Gosnell (Ed) and Johnny Spatta (Jami); great-grandchildren, Patrick Irvin Jr., Kathleen Osselborn, Auvriana Maldonado, Jaison "JJ" Maldonado, Alivia Irvin, Mason and Henry Gosnell and JJ Kapelar; also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of Ken's funeral service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St. Private interment will be held in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifeSpring Christian Church, 314 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
