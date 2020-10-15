Ken R. "Mags" McAtee, 62, of West Deer Township, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 12, 1958, in Pittsburgh, to the late Regis McAtee and Lillian A. (Whitecomb) McAtee with whom he lived. He was a 1976 graduate of Deer Lakes High School and a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford. Ken was an accomplished carpenter working many years for Terry Colton Construction. Mags enjoyed gardening, wood working and wood carving. Besides his mom, he is survived by his son, Samuel (Christina Thomas) McAtee, of West Deer; his grandchildren, Elijah and Nevaeh McAtee; and his brother, Kevin (Karen) McAtee, of Saxonburg; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul J. McAtee. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest near his father in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks, social distancing and no more than 20 percent occupancy in the funeral home at any one time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, PO Box 149, Bairdford, PA 15006. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
