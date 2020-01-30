Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenna Dunahay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenna P. Dunahay


1934 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenna P. Dunahay Obituary
Kenna P. (Stock) Dunahay, 85, of Delmont, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Braddock, to the late Frederick and Gertrude (Reasbeck) Stock. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Duane Dunahay; mother of Daniel (Pamela) F. Dunahay, David M. (Maryam) Dunahay, Raymond J. (Melanie) Dunahay and Audrey G. (Gary) Alcorn; grandmother of Matthew D. Dunahay; sister of Frederick M. (Mary Ellen) Stock Jr., and the late Justyne Thomas, Jack, William Sr., Ralph, Edward, Lenore, Robert and Ethelreda Nash. She loved cards, camping and square dancing.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John Baptist de la Salle.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -