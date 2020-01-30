|
|
Kenna P. (Stock) Dunahay, 85, of Delmont, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Braddock, to the late Frederick and Gertrude (Reasbeck) Stock. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Duane Dunahay; mother of Daniel (Pamela) F. Dunahay, David M. (Maryam) Dunahay, Raymond J. (Melanie) Dunahay and Audrey G. (Gary) Alcorn; grandmother of Matthew D. Dunahay; sister of Frederick M. (Mary Ellen) Stock Jr., and the late Justyne Thomas, Jack, William Sr., Ralph, Edward, Lenore, Robert and Ethelreda Nash. She loved cards, camping and square dancing.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John Baptist de la Salle.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020