Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Barnhart


1954 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Barnhart Obituary
Kenneth A. Barnhart, 65, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was born July 17, 1954, and was a son of the late Glenn and Bertha (Gross) Barnhart. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Mikel Trucking. Ken was a member of South Hills Modelers Association. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed reconditioning vehicles and bluegrass music. Surviving are his wife, Sharon Barnhart; children, Bobbi Jean Barnhart, Kenneth R. Barnhart and Maura Barnhart; grandchildren, Chyanne Lane, Collin Lane and Scarlette Barnhart; a brother, Glenn Barnhart and wife Tanya; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a service at 2 p.m., at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -