Kenneth A. Barnhart, 65, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was born July 17, 1954, and was a son of the late Glenn and Bertha (Gross) Barnhart. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Mikel Trucking. Ken was a member of South Hills Modelers Association. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed reconditioning vehicles and bluegrass music. Surviving are his wife, Sharon Barnhart; children, Bobbi Jean Barnhart, Kenneth R. Barnhart and Maura Barnhart; grandchildren, Chyanne Lane, Collin Lane and Scarlette Barnhart; a brother, Glenn Barnhart and wife Tanya; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a service at 2 p.m., at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 20, 2019