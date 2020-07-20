Kenneth A. "Ken" Pollick, 76, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully with his family beside him Friday, July 17, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late Joseph Pollick and Martha (Schreckengost) Pollick, he was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Allegheny Township (Westmoreland County). Ken had been the owner and operator of a retail furniture store prior to working in the construction industry as a self-employed general contractor before retiring in 2012. He was of the Presbyterian faith and a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Ken loved traveling along with his wife as they embarked on several cruises. He also enjoyed hunting with his sons, farming and yard work (particularly cutting the grass). But his favorite moments were times spent with his family, especially his granddaughters. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Cheryle A. (Beck) Pollick, of Allegheny Township; two sons, Mark L. Pollick, of Allegheny Township, and Todd A. Pollick (Stephanie), of Lower Burrell; four grandchildren, Arabelle, Alyssa, Cassidy and Sydney; a brother, Ronald Pollick (Cheryl), of Allegheny Township; a sister, Evelyn Scroggins (Edgar), of Allegheny Township; sister-in-law, Theresa Pollick, of West Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph "Sonny" Pollick. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at noon Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Pollick family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
.