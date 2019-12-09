Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Sinchar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Sinchar


1967 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Sinchar Obituary
Kenneth A. Sinchar, 52, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Harrison City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was born March 3, 1967, in McKeesport, to Ronald and the late Jeannine (Gessner) Sinchar. In addition to his father, Kenneth is survived by his loving children, Marissa (Richard) O'Neal, Andrew Sinchar, MaKenna Sinchar, and Derek Sinchar; cherished granddaughter, Kati O'Neal; brother, Ronald (Denz) Sinchar; sister, Tonya (Leith) Barrett; and nephews, Joshua and Zackary Barrett. Ken was passionate about his career as a test technician for Siemens Corp., where he worked for nearly 20 years. He was an avid Harley fan and loved taking rides any chance he could.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -