Kenneth A. Sinchar, 52, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Harrison City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was born March 3, 1967, in McKeesport, to Ronald and the late Jeannine (Gessner) Sinchar. In addition to his father, Kenneth is survived by his loving children, Marissa (Richard) O'Neal, Andrew Sinchar, MaKenna Sinchar, and Derek Sinchar; cherished granddaughter, Kati O'Neal; brother, Ronald (Denz) Sinchar; sister, Tonya (Leith) Barrett; and nephews, Joshua and Zackary Barrett. Ken was passionate about his career as a test technician for Siemens Corp., where he worked for nearly 20 years. He was an avid Harley fan and loved taking rides any chance he could.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019