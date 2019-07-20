Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Kenneth C. Hixson


1931 - 04
Kenneth C. Hixson Obituary
Kenneth C. Hixson, 88, of Hecla, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Ruffs Dale. He was born April 2, 1931, in Youngwood. a son of Clyde K. and Nadean I. (Harrold) Hixson. He retired after 33 years from Westinghouse in Youngwood. He was a member of VFW No. 211 of Youngwood, LOOM No. 23 of Youngwood and the Youngwood Sportsmen's. He was generous with many organizations. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at his camp in Elk County. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Florence (Albright) Hixson; two children, Devin D. Hixson and wife, Diana, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lark L. Keener and husband, Henry, of Ruffs Dale; four grandchildren, David E. Keener, Kenneth A. Keener, Cammy J. Keener, all of Ruffs Dale, and Katie Hixson, of Jacksonville Fla.; one great-grandchild, Icesys Keener; and a brother, David Hixson, of Lawndale, Calif. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Hixson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 20, 2019
