Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Kenneth Kaiser
Kenneth C. Kaiser


Kenneth C. Kaiser Obituary
Kenneth Carl Kaiser, 87, of Forward Township, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born June 3, 1931, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Carl A. and Josephine R. (Mayersky) Kaiser. Kenneth was a Marine serving during the Vietnam War. For his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He had worked for Carbidie in Elizabeth Township, UPMC McKeesport and Walmart. He is survived by his daughter, Claudine (Dave) Livingston, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; brother, David "Dave" M. (Laulie) Kaiser, of Jeanette; sister, Carol Conti, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren; companion, Maxine DelGrosso; and nieces and nephews.
There is no visitation. Service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8. 2019, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 5, 2019
