Dr. Kenneth C. Kuo, DPM, 62, of Herminie, was received in the gates of heaven Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a year-long battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born March 11, 1958, in Troy, N.Y., son of Howard and Linh (Dang) Kuo, of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Anna C. Bobnar. Ken received his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and his master's degree from St Johns University. He also worked in a New York blood lab for four years doing research, then went on to Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., where he received his DPM. Prior to retirement, due to his illness, Ken was proud to have been in partnership with his wife (AnnaMarie), operating Westmoreland County Podiatry, located in Greensburg and Irwin over the past 26 years. He was so compassionate and cared about each and every patient. Ken was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie. He enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved nature, enjoyed watching TV shows and sports, was a fabulous cook and was so proud of his children. He was a special man with a kind heart and a great sense of humor. Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. AnnaMarie Bobnar-Kuo, DPM; son, Christopher Kuo, at home; daughter, Mariana Kuo, at home, and her fiance, Adam Ferguson, of Latrobe; a sister, Karen (Alex) Yip; a brother, Kevin (Terri) Kuo, both of New Jersey; two nephews, Brandon and Andrew; and two nieces, Tori and Audrey; aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice and Dr. Kevin and Shirley Wong for all their love and compassionate care. Ken will be dearly missed by his family, friends, patients and special neighbors. His kindness, smile, that special wave of his hand to say hello and his love for his family will forever be remembered. Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private family visitation and funeral Mass was held. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637, in memory of Ken. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.