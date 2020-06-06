Kenneth Cooper McKee, 76, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born July 1, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Smith W. and Ida Cooper McKee. Ken was a 1961 graduate of Ken-Hi, where he met his beloved wife, Janet. He also received his bachelor of science degree from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in 1966. He was the director of communications at the former GPU, now FirstEnergy. Ken enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, reading, and watching movies. He loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Janet M. Mitchell McKee; children, Kelly (Barry) Jurgensen, of New Jersey, Scott (Kathy) McKee, of North Carolina, Meagan McKee Cronen, of New Kensington, and Patrick (Chelsey) McKee, of Maine; grandchildren, Allison Jurgensen, Adam (Caitlin) Jurgensen, and Kieran Cronen; great-grandson, Barry Grady; and siblings, Ann Chmiel, of Florida, and Smith C. (Miriam) McKee, of New Kensington. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. https://www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19, and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 6, 2020.