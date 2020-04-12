Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Kenneth C. Shuglie


1943 - 2020
Kenneth C. Shuglie Obituary
Kenneth Charles Shuglie, 76, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born June 19, 1943, in Jeannette, a son of the late Wesley and Mary Dedo Shuglie. Prior to retirement, he was a meat cutter at Giant Eagle. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and Free and Accepted Masons Lodge No. 750 of Jeannette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara; and a brother, Wesley. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Stetar Shuglie, of Jeannette; stepchildren, Mark, Vic, Shawn, Anthony and Michele; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All services were private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
