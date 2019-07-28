Home

Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Kenneth E. Bolen

Kenneth E. Bolen Obituary
Kenneth E. "McGee" Bolen, 81, of Greensburg, died peacefully at home Friday, July 26, 2019. Kenneth is survived by his beloved companion, Mary Marol, of Greensburg; lifelong best friend, Charlotte Bolen; four daughters, Angela "Jaye" (Donald) Howell, Toni Jaye Bolen, Angela Marie (Humza) Bunova, and Carol (Gary) Marol; son, Dre' (Carol) Bolen; brother, Anthony (Margaret) Bolen; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful devil dog, Oliver. He was preceded in death by parents, Angeline and Jay Bolen; sons, James "Jumbo," Robert and Jeff Bolen; and sister, Mary Jean Mele. McGee was a proud operating engineer of 60 years in Local No. 66.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, with the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont. Burial will be private in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 28, 2019
