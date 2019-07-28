|
Kenneth E. "McGee" Bolen, 81, of Greensburg, died peacefully at home Friday, July 26, 2019. Kenneth is survived by his beloved companion, Mary Marol, of Greensburg; lifelong best friend, Charlotte Bolen; four daughters, Angela "Jaye" (Donald) Howell, Toni Jaye Bolen, Angela Marie (Humza) Bunova, and Carol (Gary) Marol; son, Dre' (Carol) Bolen; brother, Anthony (Margaret) Bolen; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful devil dog, Oliver. He was preceded in death by parents, Angeline and Jay Bolen; sons, James "Jumbo," Robert and Jeff Bolen; and sister, Mary Jean Mele. McGee was a proud operating engineer of 60 years in Local No. 66.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, with the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont. Burial will be private in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 28, 2019