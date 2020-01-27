|
|
Kenneth Edward Long, 89, of West Newton, walked through the gates of Heaven on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 14, 1930, a son of the late Herman and Myrtle Long. "Pap" was a true angel on earth, with family being the most important aspect of his life. He enjoyed family camping trips, card games, cookouts, campfires and proudly maintaining the family swimming pool that was open for all to use. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand, and was able to fix or repair just about anything. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War, and was retired from US Steel Duquesne Works. Upon retirement, he embraced the opportunity to travel the country with the love of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of West Newton. He was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Debbie and Betty; and brothers, Roy and Billy Long. He will be truly missed by his devoted and cherished love of his life of 63 years, Mildred "Millie" Long; his daughters, Nancy (Ron) Ferraton, Linda (Bruce) Crescini, Janet (Ed) Mitchell, and Beth (Don) Stahl; his grandchildren, Jamie (Ivan) Lanky, Tara (Steven) Roberts, Sarah (Chad) Christner, Dylan Konway, Jimmy Mitchell, Troy Stahl, Heather (Steve) Fitzgibbons, and Casey Green; his great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Abella, Elliott, Philip, Carly, and Dustin; his former sons-in-law, Barry (Missy) Green and Chris Konway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment with military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Pap always said, "All roads lead to somewhere," and he has now traveled the road to heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 S 6th St., West Newton, PA 15089, or to Jamie's Dream Team for Ryan's Flight (Autism), 4617 Walnut St., McKeesport, PA 15132. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020