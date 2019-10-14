|
Kenneth E. Schell, of North Versailles, 90, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Audrey C. Schell for 63 years; loving father of Judy (Bill) Shaffer, Patty (Keith) Konopka and Paul Schell; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Jeffrey, Kevin, Joshua, Michael and Alex; great-grandfather of eight; and brother of Beverly Katelan and the late Ted Schell. Ken served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a retired employee of Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh. Ken loved spending time with his family and building puzzles.
Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Church in Braddock.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Hospice, 9830 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2019