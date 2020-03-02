|
Kenneth E. Wilson, 81, of Connellsville, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Hillside Manor Estates, Connellsville. He was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Logan "Ted" and Iona Morris Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a graduate of Connellsville High School and was employed for many years by Anchor Hocking Cap Plant, from which he retired. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hall Wilson; one sister, Nancy Feniello, of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father- and mother-in-law, Bud and Ruth Hall; his brother-in-law, Garry Feniello; brother-in-law, Jimmy Hall; and sister-in-law, Glenda Fuller. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.