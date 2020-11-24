1/1
Kenneth F. Hubert
1971 - 2020
Kenneth F. Hubert, 49, of Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in New Kensington. He was born Nov. 14, 1971, to Angeline A. Yonek, of Leechburg, and Kenneth W. (Dania) Hubert, of North Apollo. He lived in the valley most of his life. He was of the Catholic faith, also a member of the Apollo Eagle Riders, Hungarian Club of Leechburg. Ken's true avocation was riding his Harley, with the wind in his hair, enjoying bike week in Daytona Beach, Fla., camping up in the mountains at his dad's camp while sitting by the fire, playing pool, playing cards, family functions and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, mentioned above, he is survived by a daughter; sister, Tiffany Hubert (Bill Dibler), of Vandergrift; brother, Brian Hubert (Crystal Delouis), of Pittsburgh, half sister, Desiree Shilling; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. Family and friends will be received from 6 until the time of funeral ceremonies at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME, 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Please visit www.dunmirekerr.com for condolences. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington PL l # 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2020.
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
