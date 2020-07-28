Kenneth J. "Popeye" Burk Sr., 90, of Derry, formerly of Norvelt, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Bovard and was a son of the late Charles and Cora Shaw Burk. Prior to retirement, he was a forklift operator at the former Walworth Valve Co. He enjoyed listening to radio broadcasts of Pittsburgh sports. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Miller Burk; four brothers, Robert, Joseph, Charles and Dennis Burk; and two sisters, Elizabeth Altman and Elby Boyd. He is survived by his son, Kenneth J. (Beatrice) Burk Jr., of United; a daughter, Debbie (John) McGaughey, of Mercer; seven grandchildren, Jason Krause, Jamie (Dan) Heckman, Amy (Dan) Ferry, Kelly Burk, Jessica Burk, Eric (Megan Bellush) Holzer and Gregory Holzer; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barbara Burk, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Blind Association. The family wishes to thank the staff at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for their wonderful care. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
