Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Kenneth J. DeMichela


1927 - 2020
Kenneth J. DeMichela Obituary
Kenneth J. DeMichela, 92, of Latrobe, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Feb. 5, 1927, in Herminie, and was an Army veteran of World War II. Prior to retirement, Ken worked for Mark Lines/Laidlaw, then worked in maintenance at Greensburg Alliance Church and was currently a shuttle driver at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. He was a member of Ligonier Alliance Church and one of the founding members of Rillton Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Sharon E. (Weatherton) DeMichela; his son, K. Bruce DeMichela, of North Huntingdon; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Kita, of Derry, and Carol Johnston, of Latrobe.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
