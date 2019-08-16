|
|
Kenneth J. Gulisek, 70, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Frank and Florence Steffins Gulisek. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the Navy, and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, where he had served on Congregational Council and was past-chair of the Property Committee. Kenneth had been a member of the Greensburg East Hempfield Lions Club and had served on the board of the Westmoreland County Blind Association. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Bruce Gulisek. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marlene Everett Gulisek; a son, Brett J. Gulisek, of Greensburg; a sister, Linda Beal, of Ligonier; a brother, Thomas Gulisek, of Belmont, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg. Interment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33, Greensburg, will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019