Kenneth J. Sechoka, 82, of Gibsonia, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home. Ken was an extremely dedicated and hard worker all his life. Starting his career in law enforcement at age 22, Ken began as a patrolman with the Penn Hills Police Department. By taking on years of evening classes at the University of Pittsburgh while working, he obtained his bachelor's degree and advanced in the ranks to ultimately become the captain of police, serving for 35 years. Ken was also proud to have attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., to further his credentials in the police department. Ken loved old cars, and working (and just sitting) in his garden full of tomatoes and cucumbers. Ken was an avid golfer from an early age and also loved to bowl and play poker with his close friends. Ken was dedicated and adored his family, and dropped everything to watch the games his grandchildren played, whether on TV or in person. Ken was also a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan who loved the Steelers, Penguins, and especially his alma mater, Pitt. He was the loving husband of Clare (Henry) Sechoka. Ken was preceded in death by Arlene, his wife of 40 years. Ken leaves behind his beloved daughter, Karen (Daniel) Robb; his three grandchildren, Dominic (Megan) Robb, Samantha Jo, and Reagan; two stepgrandsons, William and Michael; step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, PA 15007, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation, P.O. Box 382, Meadownlands, PA 15347, www.wppbf.org/donate/.Please
