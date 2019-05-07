Kenneth Lewis Diffenderfer, 80, of Greensburg, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Ken was the son of the late John L. and Anna L. (Hiteshue) Diffenderfer. He was born Dec. 16, 1938, at home, in Jeannette. Ken grew up with the nickname "Moe" due to his Stooge haircut, a nickname given to him by his brother, Bob. He graduated from Jeannette High School in 1956 and started his tool making apprenticeship at Westinghouse Electric Company, East Pittsburgh, the very next day. He was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. He was also a member of the AB Club, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Roosevelt Club and the SNPJ Club. Ken enjoyed hunting with his boys and Fulton County friends and loved to play golf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert C. Diffenderfer. Ken is survived by his best friend and wife, Mary Jane. "Mares" had her hands full keeping him in line. He is also survived by his sons, Jon R., and his daughters, Madison and Liza, and Daniel T. and wife, Sandy, and his twin girls, Gillian and Riley; his daughters, Deidre R., and her children, Meghan, Jessica and Dominick, Dana M., and her children, Lara, Kelly and Zackery, and Cathy A. and her children; nieces, Lisa and Jean; his stepchildren, Dawn Conard and husband, Jeremy, and their children, Maryellen and Samantha, and Dana Hayden and husband, Dan, and their son, Tyler.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

