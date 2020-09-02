1/1
Kenneth L. Domiano Sr.
1950 - 2020
Kenneth Lee Domiano Sr., 70, of Allegheny Township, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in his residence. Born April 24, 1950, in Tarentum, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie Klingensmith Domiano. A veteran of the Navy, having served during the Vietnam Era, Ken had been employed by Byers Busing in Vandergrift, and had also been employed by Pennex Plastics in Verona. He had been a past member of the Kiski Valley Salvation Army, a member of the Vandergrift American Legion Post No. 114, he enjoyed playing scratch-off lottery tickets and enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Hamilton Domiano, of Allegheny Township; three daughters, Leah Ann (Todd) Andrews, of Pittsburgh, K.C. Merchant, of Pittsburgh, and Samantha DelaRiva, of Allegheny Township; two sons, Kenneth L. Domiano Jr., of Vandergrift, and Christopher (Beth) Domiano, of Allegheny Township; four grandchildren, Nathanael, Jacob and Rebecca Domaino and Matt (Brittany) McCormick; along with five great-grandchildren; his brother, William (Betty) Domiano, of Vandergrift; and three sisters, Marlene Domiano, of Vandergrift, Patricia (Mark) Girt, of Parks Township, and Pam (Robert) Pasculle, of Pittsburgh. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Major Elvie Carter officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Ken, was a great person.i have been sitting here thinking of Ken. He got us a really nice Christmas Tree for The Salvation Army chapel. The youth was going to put the tree up Sunday afternoon. Well come Sunday morning someone had taken the tree. Ken went to get us another tree while we were in Church. But first of all said "Captain, you had better put those decorations outside for them. They probably need them too." Ken, was great friend we would do anything to help a person. Prayers and Love to Mary Ann , Leah Ann, Kenny, Chris, KC, and Sammie as well as Grandchildren .
Jim & Lila Hookins
Friend
