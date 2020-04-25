|
|
Kenneth L. Hession, 72, of Springdale, passed away due to a sudden illness Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born July 28, 1947, in New Kensington, son of the late Thomas and Lottie (Schreckengost) Hession. Ken was a resident of Springdale for 45 years, having previously resided in Arnold. Ken graduated from Ken High in 1965, received his bachelor's degree in business from Penn State University in 1976 and retired from Children's Hospital in 2014. Ken was a member of Arnold No. 2 Fireman's Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing fantasy football, watching and cheering for his favorite sport teams, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith A. Bielata Hession; children, Tracy (Michael) Skoff, of Cheswick, and Kelly (Edward) Kotermanski, of Harmar Township; grandchildren, Karlee Justice, Lexi Kotermanski and Eddie Kotermanski; great-grandchild, Novalee Justice; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Francis and John "Huck" Hession. As per his wishes, all services and interment will be private for his family. Please sign his guestbook or leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.