Kenneth L. Root, 71, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at home. He was born April 1, 1948, in Pitcairn, a son of the late LaVerne T. Root, and also preceded in death by his brother, Ruel D. Root. Prior to retirement, he was a salesperson for Labuda Farm Services, Hermine. Ken was a motorcycle enthusiast and collector of model trains, and enjoyed listening to country music. He is survived by his wife, Teresa P. Root; his children, Gretchen (Matt) Bishop, of Karns City; and LeAnn (Michael) Paulone, of Penn Township; grandchildren, Clare Bishop, Evalyn Bishop, and Alyssa Paulone; also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
