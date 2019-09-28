Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Murrysville Alliance Church
4130 Old William Penn Highway
Murrysville, PA
Kenneth M. Delissio


1953 - 2019
Kenneth M. "Nish" Delissio, 66, of Export, formerly of Delmont, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving girls, Janet, Kendra and Korie, and his boys, Jonah and Finn, following a brave and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He remained positive throughout and never gave up. He was born May 9, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Quinto F. and Anne (Blitskan) Delissio. Nish was employed as a heavy highway mechanic by Golden Triangle Construction, and a member of Operating Engineers Local 66. He was an avid Steelers fan, loved riding his Harleys, drag racing his classic cars and going to car shows. He was a member of Murrysville Alliance Church. Nish will be remembered as always being ready and willing to help people. His most treasured moments were those spent with his beloved wife and daughters. He will be sadly missed by his best friend and the love of his life for more than 24 years, Janet (Stokum) Delissio; cherished daughters, Korie Delissio and Kendra Delissio, both of whom he was very proud; brother, Fran Delissio and his wife, Karen, of Delmont; sister, Renee Delissio, also of Delmont; several nieces and nephews; and extended family members and many friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Nish will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday in Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nish's memory may be made to Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668. Please write "Ken Delissio" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 28, 2019
