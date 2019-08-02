|
|
Kenneth M. Patterson, 81, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born March 3, 1938, in Hecla, a son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Bearty) Patterson. He was a graduate of Hurst High School and then worked for Henry Printing immediately following high school. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Allegheny Power for 38 years. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township, and the SNPJ, Carbon. Ken is a retired Army National Guard veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes M. Patterson; and his longtime companion after the death of his wife, Virginia Detore. He is survived by his son, Kenneth J. Patterson and wife, Jacqueline, of Greensburg; two daughters, Lisa Paplauckas and husband, David, of Elkridge, Md., and Diane Nickoloff and husband, Paul, of North Huntingdon; his brother, Paul Patterson, of Hecla; his sister, Helen Errett, of Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Foundation, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019