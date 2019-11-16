|
|
Kenneth M. Rosensteel, 71, of Madison, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Herminie, son of the late Harry V. and Elizabeth (Wolf) Rosensteel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Donald and Harry Rosensteel; and sister, Betty Ann Olson. Ken was an Army veteran, having proudly served in the 1st Army Band as a saxophone player. Prior to his retirement, he was an electronics technician, having worked for Robertshaw and Powerex for many years. Ken was a member of St. Edward Church, in Herminie, and a member of Herminie Post 8427. He was an avid Penguins fan, a music lover and also loved Christmas to its fullest. He was very proud to have been the godfather to his great-nephew, Michael. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Aldean (Urtin) Rosensteel; a brother, Alfred Rosensteel; a sister, Arlene (John) Merlino; brother-in-law, Larry Olson, all of Herminie; three special nieces, Christine (Roy) Laurent, Barbara (Mike) Grec and Sara (Alan) Huey; special nephew, Steven Rosensteel; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Ken will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. His smile and loving heart will forever be remembered.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Interment with full military honors will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019