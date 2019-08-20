Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Kenneth M. Trice Jr.


1957 - 2019
Kenneth M. Trice Jr. Obituary
Kenneth M. Trice Jr., 62, of Brinkerton, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Hempfield Manor Nursing Home, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 10, 1957, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Kenneth M. Sr. and Mathilda (Pacey) Trice. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and had worked as a golf course maintenance supervisor, most recently at Robertshaw Acres. Ken was a member of Laurel Highlands Snowmobile Club and enjoyed hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy A. Trice. He is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Interment will be in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2019
