Kenneth P. "Kenny" Gantt, 72, of Jeannette, went home with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. He was born Jan. 19, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of Elsie Gantt Culliver, of Jeannette, and the late Lawrence Gantt. Kenny was a truck driver for more than 30 years for Broadway Paving. Every year at Christmastime, Kenny would drive to New Jersey to work and sell Christmas trees for the family business of his Aunt Ethel and cousin, Jimmy Woods. He was a member of Word of Life Ministries, Greensburg. Kenny was a deacon of the former Freedom Baptist Church, Jeannette. In addition to his father, Kenny was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth P. Gantt Jr.; three brothers, Darwin, Emmet and Larry Gantt; and grandparents, the Rev. and Mrs. Hick Gantt. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Robin Ardellitz, of Jeannette; seven daughters, Iris Aultz (Dennis), Sherry Everett (Kevin Hardy), of Dunbar, Rosella Griswold (Daniel), of Connellsville, Jannetta Culliver, of Latrobe, Tamecca and Jessica Heard, of Johnstown, and Tamecia Anderson, of Pittsburgh; two sons, Darrell Fleming, of Youngwood, and Larry Winters, of Greensburg; a brother, Marvin Gantt (Geraldine), of Greensburg; seven sisters, Josephine Culliver, of Latrobe, Linda Horinek (Art), of Lorain, Ohio, Christine Harman (Mark), of Donegal, Tonya Poole-Brundage (Darrell), of Pittsburgh, Stephanie Gantt, Rachel Gantt and Yvonne Gantt, all of Jeannette; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Apostle Al B. Johnson officiating.
