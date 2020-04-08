Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Inc, of Indiana
965 Philadelphia St
Indiana, PA 15701
724-349-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Alcott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Alcott


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Alcott Obituary
Kenneth Richard Alcott, 35, of Indiana, formerly of Irwin, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Indiana. Born June 7, 1984, in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of Jennifer Gayle (Green) Martinelli and Samuel Bowman Alcott. Ken was a chef at Venice Caf? and Pizzeria Restaurant in Indiana. He loved to cook and work in the restaurant. He also enjoyed camping, hiking and the outdoors. Ken loved listening to classic rock music, being with his dogs (Mirra Rain, Gema and Gizzy) and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by a son, Hunter, as well as his mother, Jennifer G. Martinelli and her husband, Craig, Irwin; and the love of his life, Stacy Rocco, of Indiana. He will also be remembered by his siblings: Craig Martinelli Jr. (Lynn), of Penn Hills; Marie Scatena (Angelo), of Plum Borough; Anthony Martinelli (Jessica), of Greensburg; Zachary Martinelli (Cate Kindt), of Greensburg; and Samuel Alcott, of West Newton. Other survivors include Stacy's daughters, Justine, Larissa and Lexi Rocco, of Indiana, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his grandparents and his uncle, Michael Green. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, service arrangements are private. The RAIRIGH-BENCE FUNERAL HOME of Indiana is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -