Kenneth R. "Sarge" Cagle, 91, of Irwin, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. He was born July 16, 1928, in Caruthersville, Mo., he was the son of the late William and Lottie (Kirsey) Cagle. Prior to retiring, Ken was a first sergeant in the Army, stationed in Korea and Germany. He was also employed as a manager for the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Board throughout the area, retiring from the Greensburg store. "Sarge" was a member of the American Legion Post 260 of Claridge, the Loyal Order of Moose No. 236 of Irwin, and the St. Joseph Polish Club of Westmoreland City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Ione, Alberta, Kathryn, Willard, Jerald and James. Surviving are his wife of nearly 63 years, Shirley (Brozack) Cagle; three children, Sharon Hackett, of San Diego, Patti Jones and her husband, TC, of Irwin, and Kenneth C. Cagle, of Irwin; five grandchildren, Vanessa Steel, Dr. Matthew Jones, Summer, Tara, and Mitchell Hackett; a great-granddaughter, Ava Steel; and one brother, Lonnie Cagle, of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing or services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the OTT FUNERAL HOME, Irwin. Memorial donations may be made to the Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.