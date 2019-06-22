Kenneth R. Chambers, 91, of Monroeville, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was the loving father of Kenneth W. (significant other, Nancy) Chambers, and Raymond P. (Mary Janine) Chambers; doting grandfather of Melissa, Cody and Alexis; and beloved great-grandfather of Justin and Natalie. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Francis Chambers; and parents, Saul and Margaret Chambers. He was from a large family with multiple brothers and sisters. Ken was proud of his service in the Navy and was a member of the Laborers Union and Bakers and Confectioners Union. He loved to garden, grow flowers, fish and travel.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.

