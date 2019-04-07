Kenneth R. Hughes, 79, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born June 3, 1939, in Sewickley Township, a son of the late Samuel and Marjorie (Hildenbrand) Hughes. Prior to retirement, he was a truck driver. An avid NASCAR fan, he loved hunting and a good plate of spaghetti. He will be fondly remembered for his positive attitude and impeccable sense of humor, as well as his unconditional love for his family and friends. Ken was always "near perfect," now he's completely perfect. Surviving are his children, Chad Hughes, Kelly Dowdrick and husband, Jesse, Harley Hughes, Sierra Hughes, Brett Hughes and fiancee, Emily May, Tanner Hughes, Cynthia Bodnar, Tammy Marshall and Crystal Lauteri; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Alan Hughes and wife, Kim; and his former wife, Sharon Kaufman and husband, Paul. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Richard Hughes; and his stepmother, Gertrude (Fisher) Hughes.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. WILLIAM MCCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019